CLEARMONT — Jonathan Broersma’s students can tell when he’s eager about teaching a certain subject. His voice gives it away.
“I do get excited sometimes,” Broersma said. “The kids will tell me, ‘Mr. B, your voice is getting higher again. We know you’re excited about this. But calm down a little bit.’”
Broersma teaches fifth and sixth grade and assists with technology support at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School. He also serves as an elder at Cornerstone Community Church and helps out with children’s church and junior high/senior high church group, Grounded.
He said he loves seeing children grow as students and people and tries to boost them toward that growth at school, church or with his own four children.
Originally from Fresno, California, Broersma moved to Sheridan five years ago. He taught at Highland Park Elementary School for a year before transferring to Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School.
“Jonathan hasn’t told me ‘no’ yet when we come across the board of trying to do something,” Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said of the 37-year-old. “If it’s good for kids, he’s for it … He’s an example of what a master teacher is. It isn’t about a degree. It’s about what you do with the kids, and he definitely exemplifies master teacher.”
Broersma has a clearly defined “why” when it comes to teaching.
“I love seeing students succeed,” Broersma said. “I can be a great male influence for these kids. I want them to be model citizens in the community. I want them to be achievers. I want them to be critical thinkers and effective communicators.”
Outside of school, his whys are his family and his faith.
His classroom is decorated with posters and mottos orienting him and his class toward their respective whys.
One reads, “Discipline equals freedom.”
“If you have the discipline to work hard at something you’re working at, then you have the freedom to do whatever you need to afterward,” Broersma said.
Another says, “100% of my students will grow this year.”
“That’s a goal I have for myself,” Broersma said. “And if they don’t grow, well, that’s where I need to take ownership myself and see what happened or how did it go wrong.”
At the beginning of every school day, Broersma tells his students one thing: Today is the most important day of your life. Some kids scoff. Others get tired of him saying it. But Broersma feels like there are always a few who buy in.
“Today is the most important day of your life because you have two ways you can go,” he said. “You can go the way of hard work and discipline, taking ownership, integrity, working to be an achiever, using kind words, thinking about the things you say, being a friend. Or you can go the opposite way — not working your hardest and being lazy and just doing enough to get by and not growing.”
He tries to choose Option No. 1 every day. It’s something he can get excited about.