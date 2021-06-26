Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional showers. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.