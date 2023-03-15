SHERIDAN — The run for Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent came to a close Tuesday with candidate Jeff Jones, principal of Tongue River Middle School, being selected for the position.
The SCSD1 Board of Trustees approved Jones’ contract in a monthly meeting Tuesday. Effective July 1, Jones will move into the SCSD1 superintendent position beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
In a community forum to discuss his platform March 6, Jones said he hopes to build strong relationships with students, staff and administrators as superintendent to ensure everyone’s needs are being met.
Jones has an extensive history in various roles in education including counseling, teaching and administrative work. Jones described his leadership style as ‘servant,’ or in other words, for the people.
“I would say [TRMS staff] would describe me as somebody that has not forgotten what it’s like to be a teacher,” Jones said. “I think they would describe me as somebody that values them as human beings first and employees second.”
As for his approach to students, Jones said his philosophy of being a servant leader still applies — as principal at TRMS, Jones said he shares leadership with his students through transparency and understanding, an approach he intends to maintain as superintendent.
Jones’ last year as principal at TRMS warrants celebrating as student achievement has soared, Jones said. TRMS students were rewarded with free time and activities after surpassing their goal of 90% of students having no missing assignments this month, reaching 95%. Only six out of 129 students had any missing assignments.
TRMS is also preparing to send its robotics team to Houston, Texas, next month, having raised all of the needed funds to cover travel and accommodations. Coach of the robotics team and seventh grade science teacher Susie Fisher was awarded TRMS’ Teacher of the Year award.
“My educational philosophy is that our mission is to help students achieve their maximum potential academically and as human beings,” Jones said. “I want [students] to be smart and good people.”
