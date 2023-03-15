SHERIDAN — The run for Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent came to a close Tuesday with candidate Jeff Jones, principal of Tongue River Middle School, being selected for the position.

The SCSD1 Board of Trustees approved Jones’ contract in a monthly meeting Tuesday. Effective July 1, Jones will move into the SCSD1 superintendent position beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

