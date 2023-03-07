SHERIDAN — Principal of Tongue River Middle School Jeff Jones hopes to utilize his experience working in education to fulfill the role of Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent.
Jones spoke before an auditorium of parents, teachers and community members Tuesday in a community forum to answer questions about his run for superintendent. With degrees in psychology, history, political science, education, school counseling and administration, Jones has worked various roles in the field of education including counselor, principal and school improvement consultant.
“I started out as a school teacher and a [basketball] coach and the biggest reason for that was because my hero, my role model in high school was my teacher and coach,” Jones said. “I decided that I was drawn to those kids that seemed to really struggle and have a difficult time in life.”
In line with his draw to struggling students, Jones said he aims to make every student feel important through building strong relationships with them and basing his leadership style around student needs.
“I am somebody who's a servant leader. That’s who I am to the bone,” Jones said. “To me, a servant leader is somebody that honors a trusting relationship, does what’s required to fulfill that trusting relationship and not erode it. A servant leader is somebody that encourages shared leadership. That’s a huge thing in [TRMS], shared leadership with the students.
“What I’ve learned over the years is students will work really, really hard not to let you down if they know that you have a strong, positive, caring relationship with them. That’s true for anybody, but absolutely with students,” Jones continued.
Similarly, Jones’ leadership mantra extends to the way he interacts with staff at TRMS. Jones said his staff would describe him as someone who hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to be a teacher, someone who values them as human beings first and employees second.
Jones said an area of the district in need of immediate attention is the balance between expectations of student achievement and supporting students to try their best, even if they fail.
“I think one of the things that we need to be careful of is that we continue to expect high levels of academic achievement and high levels of accountability in our schools, but at the same time, we need to balance that with high levels of support and high levels of encouragement,” Jones said. “You stagnate growth when you have a working environment for staff and students where they’re afraid to fail. The standards are incredibly high and with that comes a fear of not meeting that standard. When you grow is when you’re not afraid to fail forward.”
The final candidate for SCSD1 superintendent, Chad Bourgeois, will speak Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Big Horn High School and 7 p.m. at Tongue River High School.
