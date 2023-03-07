SCSD1 Jones_001.jpg
Buy Now

In the running for Sheridan County School District #1 superintendent, Jeff Jones speaks before an auditorium of parents, teachers and community members Tuesday, March 6, 2023. Currently principal at Tongue River Middle School, Jones said he aims to mold his leadership style around student needs.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Principal of Tongue River Middle School Jeff Jones hopes to utilize his experience working in education to fulfill the role of Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent.

Jones spoke before an auditorium of parents, teachers and community members Tuesday in a community forum to answer questions about his run for superintendent. With degrees in psychology, history, political science, education, school counseling and administration, Jones has worked various roles in the field of education including counselor, principal and school improvement consultant.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you