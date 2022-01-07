SHERIDAN — Josh Ward will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7 p.m. Jan. 13.
Ward found his voice singing gospel hymns in church as a child. In high school, while riding in the rodeo circuit, he found himself inspired by legendary country artists, so he learned to play guitar and began singing in the parking lots of rodeo events.
Since then, he has had five singles hit the top 20 on the Texas Music charts, three of those scoring No. 1. Ward wrapped up 2013 as the Texas Regional Radio’s New Male Vocalist of the Year.
Tickets for the show cost $24.50 if bought ahead of time. Tickets bought the day of the show will cost $30 apiece.
Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.