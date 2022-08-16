SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips denied a defense motion — which would have suppressed certain evidence in the case under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments — in the case of Jake Kolden, 29, during a hearing Monday.
Kolden is charged with one count of strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Due to various scheduling delays, Kolden’s trial has been pending since its original trial date in January, but the matter is now scheduled to proceed Aug. 22.
In a motion to suppress evidence in the case filed earlier this month, defense attorney Stacy Kirven argued Sheridan County Sheriff deputy Boot Hill’s questioning of the defendant — which occurred outside of the defendant’s workplace with two sheriff’s office vehicles blocking some of the defendant’s exit points and included some self-incriminating statements — constituted a violation of the Fourth and Fifth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
There are three levels of interactions between law enforcement and residents, Kirven explained in briefing on the issue: consensual encounters, investigatory detention and arrests. During consensual encounters, residents voluntarily cooperate with law enforcement and are free to leave at any time, meaning the interaction involves no seizure and the Fourth Amendment does not come into play. Investigatory detentions — best known in the form of “stop and frisk” detentions and searches — do involve seizures and require reasonable suspicion of criminal activity to justify the stop under the Fourth Amendment, Kirven wrote. Finally, arrests require probable cause and invoke Fifth Amendment issues, too, as in-custody interrogations require law enforcement officers to inform suspects of their rights through Miranda warnings.
The essential question before the court in this case, Phillips said, was: Would a reasonable person in the defendant’s position consider himself to be in police custody while interacting with Hill?
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White argued Hill’s questioning was a consensual encounter, not subject to the Fourth or Fifth Amendment concerns that accompany interrogation during detention. The defendant was free to leave throughout Hill’s questioning and volunteered to talk to the deputy; body-worn camera footage indicated Hill asked Kolden, “Do you want to talk to me?” Similarly, Hill did not make any threats to the defendant, and Kolden was not physically restrained until the end of the conversation, when he was placed under arrest.
“It was the defendant who chose to talk to the deputy,” White said.
Defense attorney Jenna Martin — standing in for Kirven — argued the situation constituted a custodial interrogation and, because Hill did not adequately advise Kolden of his Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, the defendant’s statements should not be allowed as evidence in the trial. Specifically, Martin asserted the way deputies’ vehicles were parked during the interaction — with one SCSO vehicle behind the defendant’s car and another blocking the alley in which the interaction occurred — would indicate to any reasonable person that they were not free to leave.
“The defendant has no criminal history and no experience with the criminal justice system, and any reasonably prudent person would have believed they were unable to leave based on the actions of Deputy Hill and the other officer,” Kirven wrote in her briefing on the subject.
Because this interpretation of the situation would indicate a custodial interrogation in which the defendant was not Mirandized or otherwise informed of his rights, Martin asked all of Kolden’s statements during the interaction be suppressed.
Ultimately, Phillips agreed with White’s argument. The judge determined Kolden’s interactions with Hill were voluntary and did not constitute violations of the Fourth or Fifth Amendments because the defendant was free to decide whether to continue the interaction, despite being boxed in to an extent. Similarly, Phillips said, Hill’s choice to start the conversation with a question — “Do you want to talk to me?” — alerted the defendant to the voluntary nature of the interaction.
As a result, the defendant’s statements will be admissible during Kolden’s trial Aug. 22-24.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.