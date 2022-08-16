Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.16.2022)
Buy Now

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips denied a defense motion to suppress evidence under the Fourth and Fifth Amendment in the case of Jake Kolden Monday. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips denied a defense motion — which would have suppressed certain evidence in the case under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments — in the case of Jake Kolden, 29, during a hearing Monday. 

Kolden is charged with one count of strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Due to various scheduling delays, Kolden’s trial has been pending since its original trial date in January, but the matter is now scheduled to proceed Aug. 22. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you