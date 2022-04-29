SHERIDAN — Judge Alan B. Johnson — presiding official over Pollak v. Wilson, a federal lawsuit filed by Sheridan’s Harry Pollak March 9 — denied a motion from Pollak's counsel for a preliminary injunction of relief.
During a motion hearing April 20 addressing a request by Pollak’s attorney, Philip Abromats, asked for a preliminary injunction of relief to allow Pollak to speak at school board meetings.
Pollak filed suit against all nine members of Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees — Susan Wilson, Arin Waddell, Shellie Szmyd, Wayne Schatz, Shane Rader, Ann Perkins, Ed Fessler, Mary Beth Evers and Dana Wyatt — in individual and official capacities for infringement of free speech rights.
The suit filed refers to an incident at SCSD2’s February board meeting.
SCSD2 attorney Kendal Hoopes with Yonkee & Toner refuted the injunction, noting before, during and after the meeting, Pollak has had the opportunity and has seized opportunities to make contact with the board in multiple ways, including addressing the board during public comment, writing to the board and meeting individually with board members and Superintendent Scott Stults.
Johnson filed the denial April 26 in U.S. District Court. A jury trial for the case remains scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, starting at 1:30 p.m.