Man pleads not guilty to felony property destruction
SHERIDAN — Jonathan Cunningham pleaded not guilty to felony property destruction Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Cunningham is accused of destroying several mailboxes and other property in March along Upper Prairie Dog Road, Brinton Road, Beaver Creek Road and Highway 87. He, along with codefendants Nathaniel Haworth and Richard Roberts, were each charged with one felony count of property destruction, which includes a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
A total of 33 victims were found to have damage to property; the damage totaled more than $1,700.
A jury trial was set for Feb. 22, 2021, with a pretrial conference set for Jan. 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.
Man changes of plea regarding drug charges
SHERIDAN —Jesse Walthers pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
Walthers’ charges stemmed from a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 14 in February, in which Walthers was injured and transported to the hospital. Following the accident, law enforcement found methamphetamine near the crash site.
Walthers subsequently faced three criminal charges — possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. The two possession charges are both felonies; possession with intent to deliver includes penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The possession charge carries a penalty of up to seven years imprisonment and a $15,000 fine. The misdemeanor DUI includes penalties of up to six months imprisonment and a $750 fine.
Walthers had initially pleaded not guilty earlier this year, but changed his plea pursuant to a plea agreement with state prosecutors Tuesday.
Judge John Fenn accepted the plea agreement, which stated that in exchange for Walthers’ guilty pleas, the defendant would be sentenced to three to five years imprisonment for the two felony charges and six months in jail for the misdemeanor. All three terms will be served concurrently.