SHERIDAN — Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens heard arguments from defense attorneys and prosecutors Tuesday about whether the court can mandate Christian Torres, a 15-year-old accused of first-degree — or premeditated — murder, be rehoused in a juvenile detention facility, rather than at the adult Sheridan County Detention Center.
Although Owens took the parties’ arguments under advisement and plans to issue a ruling at a later date, the judge said she plans to search for legal authority to order Torres be moved to a juvenile facility.
Owens is overseeing Torres’ criminal trial — including motion hearings — because 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips recused herself from the case.
Torres’ defense team, comprised of attorneys Jonathan Foreman and Anna Malmberg, first filed the motion in December 2021, arguing the young defendant’s current housing situation violates the Prison Rape Elimination Act, a federal law intended to eradicate sexual assault in prisons, jails and other confinement facilities by, among other methods, ensuring juvenile inmates are housed separately from their adult counterparts. The defense alleged Torres can see, hear, converse and come into contact with adults incarcerated in the jail from his housing area and has been threatened or intimidated because of it.
Before Owens Tuesday, the defense presented evidence to demonstrate violations of the Prison Rape Elimination Act. Several incident reports introduced by the defense indicated Torres has been subject to sexual threats and harassment from others incarcerated in the jail. One jail surveillance video screened during the hearing showed another inmate — separated from Torres by a glass partition — performing sexual acts on himself within view of the defendant. Another showed Torres in the room during a scuffle between two adult inmates.
“What the court has witnessed in this case is rising to some human rights level stuff,” Foreman said in his argument before the court.
The defense requested the court order Torres be moved to a jail facility designed to house juveniles in Gillette.
In response, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa asserted the court did not have any authority to order Torres be transferred to a juvenile jail facility. That decision lies solely with the Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson because he maintains the Sheridan County Detention Center, LaRosa argued, and judges cannot infringe on the sheriff’s judgment in housing pretrial detainees.
LaRosa also questioned the applicability of the law cited by Torres’ defense team. The Prison Rape Elimination Act, LaRosa contended, is not intended to provide a remedy to juveniles who allege violations of the law and is not applicable in non-state-run facilities, like the Sheridan County Detention Center. LaRosa said the defense did not point to any other state or federal law authorizing the court’s ordering of Torres to an alternate detention facility.
LaRosa and prosecution witness Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Charles Gibbons presented evidence the jail was not able to corroborate all of Torres’ allegations against other inmates and indicated Torres was subject to disciplinary action in the jail on at least one occasion.
Rather than a legal argument, LaRosa alleged Foreman’s argument was intended to discredit local detention authorities in open court.
“We take offense at the implication of the defense that [the Sheridan County Sheriff’s and County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Offices] don’t care…” LaRosa said. “This is just a public shaming event.”
In rebuttal, Foreman argued the district court’s jurisdiction in both adult and juvenile proceedings authorizes Owens to order Torres be housed in a different facility under Title 14, Wyoming’s statutes on juveniles, which grants judges substantial leeway in determining sanctions for youthful offenders. LaRosa disputed Title 14’s relevance to the hearing, stating the set of statutes is inapplicable because Torres is charged as an adult.
After tense argument, Owens addressed the parties. Initially, the judge said she planned to deny the defense’s motion unless defense counsel could point to a specific statute granting her authority to order the defendant rehoused.
Based on the evidence presented by the defense, however, Owens said she will take the necessary time to attempt to find a legal authority under which she may order Torres moved to a juvenile facility.
“I’m very surprised by the sheriff’s decision to house a 15-year-old person in this manner,” Owens said of the evidence presented during the hearing.
Owens took the matter under advisement and plans to issue a written ruling as soon as possible.