SHERIDAN — Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano heard arguments from parties in the criminal case of Shaun Kobielusz, 38, Wednesday regarding a motion to suppress certain evidence under the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.
Kobielusz is accused of three counts of voyeurism, each felonies punishable by up to two years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. Court documents allege the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks throughout his home — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of other household members.
The contents of those cameras — and how law enforcement accessed them while investigating the defendant — was at issue during the motion hearing Wednesday.
Kobielusz’s defense attorney Jeremy Kisling filed a motion to suppress video evidence gathered by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Mullikin from the cameras’ Secure Digital — or SD — cards. After viewing a few of the videos recorded by the cameras, one alleged victim in the case deposited the cards at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office while Mullikin was investigating the case but off-duty. Mullikin then examined the more than 250 videos present on one of the SD cards.
Kisling’s argument to suppress the evidence found on the SD cards was two-pronged. First, Kisling asserted the victim did not consent and did not have the authority to consent to Mullikin’s search of the SD cards. One exception to the Fourth Amendment’s requirement law enforcement get a warrant prior to engaging in any searches is consent: Law enforcement agents may conduct a warrantless search of a particular person, place or item if an individual with the authority to do so consents to that search. However, Kisling argued the alleged victim did not consent to the search of the SD cards simply by dropping them off at the sheriff’s office. Similarly, although the victim had legal access to the defendant’s household, she did not have authority to consent to property that allegedly belonged to Kobielusz, the defense attorney explained.
“[Mullikin] should not have searched…that card without: 1) consent; or 2) a search warrant,” Kisling said.
In response, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White argued the alleged victim in the case had authority to consent to the search and did so by dropping off the SD cards at the sheriff’s office. As a household member, the victim had the same access and control over household items as the defendant, White argued, and could therefore consent to the search of alarm clocks in shared areas of the home. This consent, however, need not be explicit. By providing the SD cards to law enforcement, White said the victim was tacitly consenting to the search of those cards, and it was reasonable for Mullikin to assume as much while searching their contents.
Second, Kisling argued the Private Search Doctrine — a facet of Fourth Amendment law that allows law enforcement to conduct a warrantless search so long as a private, nongovernmental entity has searched the person, place or thing beforehand — did not apply to all evidence in this case. The victim only reviewed a few videos included on the SD cards prior to handing them over to law enforcement. Under the Private Search Doctrine, Kisling said, law enforcement only had authority to search those few videos — of the more than 250 on the SD cards — because they had been previously searched by a private party. As a result, evidence stemming from the other videos on the card — those not reviewed first by the victim — should be inadmissible, Kisling maintained.
Based on his argument, Kisling asked Castano to bar the evidence garnered from the SD cards from admission during Kobielusz’s trial. Should the motion be successful, Kisling anticipated in a previous hearing, prosecutors may be required to drop two of the three charges against Kobielusz.
White, meanwhile, asserted the alleged victim’s consent to the search rendered the Private Search Doctrine inapplicable in this case; that consent is the only thing required to make the search permissible under the Fourth Amendment.
“All roads lead to: This evidence should not be suppressed,” White said.
Castano took the parties’ arguments under advisement and plans to issue a written ruling at a later date.
Kobielusz’s trial — which will take place before Castano — has been delayed several times throughout the past year. Initially scheduled to proceed to a jury trial Oct. 18, 2021, the case was delayed both by logistical challenges in December 2021 and by the vacancy left by former 4th Judicial District Court Judge — now Wyoming Supreme Court Justice — John Fenn during the first three months of this year.
According to court documents, the parties may continue to seek a plea bargain in the case until July 27, but Kobielusz’s four-day trial is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 29.