Brower pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHERIDAN — Donald Brower pleaded not guilty to two drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
Brower faces charges of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly conspiring to deliver marijuana to a 16-year-old in October.
Both charges are felonies, which each include penalties of up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Brower’s trial has been set for March 15, 2021, with a pretrial conference planned for Feb. 11.
Ruiz pleads not guilty to marijuana charge
SHERIDAN — Victoria Ruiz pleaded not guilty to one charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, an offense that allegedly occurred in October.
Ruiz entered the plea in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
Her trial was set for March 15, 2021, with at pretrial conference planned for Feb. 11.
Kethman changes plea pursuant to agreement
SHERIDAN — Justin Kethman pleaded guilty to two charges in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
After pleading not guilty earlier this year, Kethman changed his pleas pursuant to a plea agreement. The agreement indicates the state will recommend a term of 18-36 months imprisonment for count one — possession of marijuana — which would be suspended in lieu of two years of supervised probation and 90 days in jail on count two — driving while under the influence — which would also be suspended in lieu of one year of supervised probation. The two sentences would run concurrent to one another.
A third count would be dismissed under the agreement.
Kethman’s sentencing will be set for a later date.