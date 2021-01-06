SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn heard updates from attorneys in multiple cases awaiting jury trials in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
With no clear indication of when trials will resume, Fenn asked attorneys how much time they would need once courts are given the go-ahead to resume trials. The attorneys involved in Tuesday's hearings asked for at least six weeks notice.
Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christina White and public defender Anna Malmberg each noted the stress the pandemic and its delays have put on their offices. Once trials resume, Fenn said, there will be a number of jury trials that need rescheduled.
Hearings Tuesday included a status update for Marie Franks, who faces felony intentional or reckless infliction of physical injury to a child less than 16 years old. Her trial was originally set to begin Jan. 3.
Fenn also heard from attorneys in the case against David Ingersoll, who has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old. He was 48 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Ingersoll’s trial was set to begin Nov. 16.
Due to the delay in Ingersoll's trial, Fenn continued a hearing on multiple motions filed to allow those involved to draft complete responses before a ruling is issued.
Fenn also conducted a hearing on a second petition to revoke the probation of Holli Ingalls, who was on probation when she was pulled over for a traffic stop and law enforcement allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession.
In court Tuesday, Ingalls denied she violated her probation. Fenn set a bond identical to that of the new drug charge for the probation revocation and indicated he would set another hearing in approximately 45 days to allow the process to move forward in the new case.