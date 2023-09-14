SHERIDAN — The vacancy on the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners is set to be filled within the next week, marking an end to a 45-day process.
Former Sheridan County Commissioner Allen Thompson officially left his seat on the board July 31 and the process to fill the vacancy began quickly thereafter. The Sheridan County Republican Party interviewed nine people for the vacant seat and after three rounds of voting, the party sent the names of three finalists, Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings, to the sitting Sheridan County commissioners. The trio were then interviewed by the four sitting commissioners Aug. 29. After the interviews, commissioners chose to not appoint a replacement.
Following the commissioners’ failure to appoint a replacement, Gail Symons, a Sheridan County Republican Party precinct committeeperson, filed a petition to fill the vacant seat, per Wyoming Statute 18-3-524(b) Aug. 30. The vacancy must be filled by 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips within 20 days, meaning she has until Sept. 19 to make an appointment.
Phillips conducted an interview with each of the three finalistsWednesday morning. Phillips previously announced the questions she would ask in a court order Sept. 7.
Each candidate’s self-proclaimed qualifications
Each candidate meets eligibility requirements laid out in Wyoming Statute 18-3-501, which only requires a commissioner to remain a resident of the county they serve throughout their term on the board. When asked about their qualifications, Helferich and Jennings explicitly said they are statutorily qualified for the vacant seat, though each also shared more specific reasons — unrelated to statute — for their qualifications.
Arzy described himself as a self-starter with a strong work ethic and outlined his previous work experience, which includes construction work and mining. He also said he is familiar with the responsibilities of a county commissioner.
Helferich shared a statement consistent with the one he has shared throughout the process to fill the vacant county commission seat — promoting the general welfare of Sheridan County residents and strong families. Helferich added he would like to address some of Sheridan County’s most prominent issues, such as suicide and affordable housing.
“The Constitution should be paramount,” Helferich said.
Jennings provided a list of her skills, which included an ability to multitask, and said her work experience, which includes time as a business owner and manager, has taught her how to turn many interactions into positive ones.
Why candidates feel they should be appointed
Arzy said he learned while campaigning in 2022 that “people need a good listener,” and he feels he can be the good listener needed. Arzy added he doesn’t believe the role of a county commissioner is part time and he would probably hit overtime if it were applicable.
“We’re going through a very troubling era,” Arzy said, though he didn’t elaborate on what was troubling.
Helferich said he wants to help restore a love for the U.S., and a belief it is the greatest nation. He shared an anecdote from 1976, the country’s 200th birthday, when he was inspired by a seemingly universal love for the U.S., and added Americans now seem split on whether they love the country.
Jennings said she should be appointed to the vacant seat because she was the first runner-up for the vacant county commission seats during the 2022 Primary Election. Thompson finished third in the election with 4,068, filling the final of three available seats on the commission. Jennings finished fourth with 3,245 votes; Arzy finished fifth with 2,911 votes; and Helferich finished sixth with 2,382 votes.
Jennings added she wants to show every Sheridan County resident they can get involved in government.
Following the interviews, Phillips said she plans to make a swift decision relating to the appointment of a Sheridan County commissioner.