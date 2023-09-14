SHERIDAN — The vacancy on the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners is set to be filled within the next week, marking an end to a 45-day process.

Former Sheridan County Commissioner Allen Thompson officially left his seat on the board July 31 and the process to fill the vacancy began quickly thereafter. The Sheridan County Republican Party interviewed nine people for the vacant seat and after three rounds of voting, the party sent the names of three finalists, Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings, to the sitting Sheridan County commissioners. The trio were then interviewed by the four sitting commissioners Aug. 29. After the interviews, commissioners chose to not appoint a replacement.

