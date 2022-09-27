School board
Buy Now

Members of the audience film the events occurring at Sheridan County School District 2's Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2021. Due to unmasked individuals refusing to mask per the request of SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults and Sheridan Police Department officers, SCSD2 officials moved the meeting online after a 30-minute delay.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips issued a summary judgment Sept. 22 in a civil case brought forward by parents of students in Sheridan County School District 2 who questioned the district’s authority to implement and enforce mask mandates and quarantine requirements during the COVID pandemic.

Phillips ruled SCSD2’s enactment of the rules were permissible under Wyoming law and did not deprive parents of their right to make health care decisions on behalf of their children or deny them their right to a free public education.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you