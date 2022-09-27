SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips issued a summary judgment Sept. 22 in a civil case brought forward by parents of students in Sheridan County School District 2 who questioned the district’s authority to implement and enforce mask mandates and quarantine requirements during the COVID pandemic.
Phillips ruled SCSD2’s enactment of the rules were permissible under Wyoming law and did not deprive parents of their right to make health care decisions on behalf of their children or deny them their right to a free public education.
“The school district is obviously very pleased with the court’s decision, and hope everyone can move forward and work together in providing the best education we can for our students,” SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said. “School district board members volunteer a considerable amount of their time to serve the students in our community. They have done their best to keep schools open during a very difficult time.”
The petitioners who filed the case — Lyndsey Calentine, Jay Calentine, Nancy Stephens and Jonathan Sisson — have not ruled out appealing the decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court, according to their attorney Carrie Sisson.
“It is disappointing that once again these parents’ voices will not be heard,” the petitioners relayed in a statement conveyed by Sisson to The Sheridan Press. “Without a trial the evidence discovered during the depositions of Mr. Stults and Dr. Hunter will unfortunately not be presented in front of the trial court.”
In her summary judgment, Phillips pointed out SCSD2 has broad powers granted by Wyoming state statutes to operate public schools.
“Aside from the statutory authority, Wyoming case law makes clear that school districts are required to provide an equal opportunity for a quality education, not necessarily an equal outcome, particularly if its rules and regulations are not observed by the students under its control,” Phillips wrote.
She also ruled the plan enacted by SCSD2 did not deprive the parents of the right to make health care decisions or parent their children.
“Curiously, Parents acknowledge that SCSD2 does maintain authority, in some circumstances, to enact policies and rules that would have the effect of promoting the health and safety of its students, i.e. tobacco-free zones, basic playground rules, and healthy lunches provided by the schools,” Phillips wrote. “… At the hearing held on this matter, the Parents further conceded that requiring helmets — a piece of equipment analogous to a medical device — during sporting events falls squarely within the school district’s power to ensure students are protected while engaged in school activities.
“This conflicting position of the Parents cannot be reconciled,” Phillips added.
In addition, Phillips said SCSD2’s plan did not violate the families’ right to free public education. Phillips stated that while the parents who filed the lawsuit clearly took issue with how SCSD2 executed its policies and procedures, “dissatisfaction with board governance is not the same thing as denial of an opportunity.” Despite forgoing compliance with the district’s masking and quarantine policies for COVID, educational alternatives such as homeschooling, private schooling or free virtual public schooling remained available for parents and their children.
“That they do not like these alternatives is immaterial to the analysis,” Phillips said. “Naturally, breaking with compliance does not guarantee that the educational alternative will be as attractive as the former offering.”
Phillips granted SCSD2’s motion for summary judgment and ordered that the petitioners’ request for declaratory judgment and for damages for deprivation of rights be dismissed without prejudice.