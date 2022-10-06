SHERIDAN — A 4th Judicial District Court judge ordered Federal Express Corporation and FedEx Express turn over additional data from the mobile tracking device that had been used by the delivery service’s driver the day of a fatal car accident.
The “Zebra” device, essentially a mobile computer, contains information such as delivery times, locations and other information the plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Schickich, believes will show the global company’s culpability in the December 2020 accident that caused the wrongful death of 23-year-old Shariah Harper.
Judge Darci Phillips ordered FedEx to download data from the Zebra device that had been in driver Todd Kohler’s delivery truck the day of the accident. A day and a half of that data, then, will be shared with the plaintiff’s attorney to allow Schickich to narrow the scope of the additional data he will seek from the device. Phillips ordered this be done within 30 days.
While Kohler was sentenced in April to 70 days in jail, one year supervised probation and 230 hours of community service education on distracted driving in relation to the 2020 homicide by vehicle of Harper, this case represents the civil lawsuit brought by Harper’s family.
According to the civil lawsuit, filed early this year, “FedEx’s control and practices around the electronic mobile devices created a hazardous condition in the cab of Kohler’s truck. This choice was an intentional act of gross malfeasance and placed corporate profits over public safety, which is a root cause of the wrongful death.”
During Kohler’s sentencing hearing in Sheridan County Circuit Court in April, Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the cause of the crash as distracted driving. WHP Trooper William Kirkman said Kohler admitted to looking at the GPS on his passenger’s seat when he collided with Harper’s car. By the time Kohler saw and reacted to Kohler’s vehicle, it was too late to stop the collision.
Kohler’s attorney pointed out during the circuit court hearing this distracted driving — although admittedly unwise — was also the responsibility of FedEx, which allegedly failed to outfit Kohler’s work vehicle with proper GPS equipment.
In particular, Schickich said in court Wednesday, Kohler’s vehicle was not equipped with a mount that would have allowed for hands-free use of the “Zebra” or a charger that would have ensured the navigation features could be used throughout the entire work day without draining the device’s battery.
FedEx attorneys expressed concern about downloading and handing over the data asked for by Schickich, stating the devices are linked and updated daily, which means turning it on could run the risk of the device automatically updating and therefore not representing the device as it was on the day of the crash. In addition, they said, downloading all of the data from the device will represent terabytes worth of data and allowing the plaintiff’s experts to conduct the download would expose the global company’s servers and technology to data breaches.
Phillips ordered that FedEx’s expert conduct the download, but allow the plaintiff’s expert to be present when it is completed.
The plaintiff in the case, primarily Harper’s mother, is seeking a jury trial, which she and her attorney hope would find judgment against the defendants and compensate for wrongful death damages permitted under the law.