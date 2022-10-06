Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.30.2022)
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A 4th Judicial District Court judge ordered Federal Express Corporation and FedEx Express turn over additional data from the mobile tracking device that had been used by the delivery service’s driver the day of a fatal car accident.

The “Zebra” device, essentially a mobile computer, contains information such as delivery times, locations and other information the plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Schickich, believes will show the global company’s culpability in the December 2020 accident that caused the wrongful death of 23-year-old Shariah Harper.

