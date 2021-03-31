SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Judge John Fenn reassured the victims in a case heard Tuesday they did nothing wrong.
“You have no guilt, no fault,” Fenn said. “That’s entirely on the defendant in this matter.”
Fenn’s statements followed testimony and victim impact statements given in the matter of William Ziska, who in January pleaded no contest to 12 counts of felony voyeurism and one count of sexual exploitation of children.
The man installed a security camera in a bathroom and observed juveniles and adults via video recording for about one month.
In their statements to the court, an adult victim expressed feeling like she failed the children involved and a juvenile victim indicated she no longer felt safe.
Initially, Ziska pleaded not guilty to the charges, but later adjusted his plea in what his attorney said was a move to prevent the victims’ from having to testify in open court.
The maximum incarceration time Ziska faced was 70 years. The prosecuting attorney recommended a minimum of 22 years in prison, while the defense argued for a four to five year sentenced suspended in lieu of probation.
Fenn, on Tuesday, sentenced Ziska to 1.5 to 2 years of incarceration for each of the 12 voyeurism charges and seven to 10 years for the exploitation charge. All of the terms will be served concurrent to one another.