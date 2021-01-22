SHERIDAN — Several bills passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee virtually Wednesday in preparation for introduction on the Senate floor starting in March. Here is a look at some of the bills discussed.
DUI bill passes through committee
A bill regarding changes to driving under the influence statute will see the Senate floor after passing unanimously Wednesday through committee.
Senate File 5 does three things: aligns the years in statute regarding penalties and other provisions; requires WYDOT to set stipulations for those wishing to regain access to licenses after losing them for life; and adds unified consequences for those refusing to comply with a court-issued warrant for a blood draw, WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said.
The bill requires those convicted of a third DUI charge to operate only vehicles equipped with an ignition interlock device for a period of three years to align with other elements of statute.
Those receiving a fourth or subsequent conviction of DUI will lose their license for life but, with new provisions in the bill, may repeal after five years.
“It does happen because people change the way of their life and the law recognizes that,” Reiner said. “However, that appeal was being made and this department did not know about it, so we had a mismatch.”
The change requires notification to WYDOT an appeal has been made so the entity can better track those using interlock devices and promulgate rules for the administration of interlock devices.
The final change outlines punishments for those refusing to submit to a warrant for a blood draw in a DUI arrest, including license suspension that mirrors DUI punishments.
Former Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens, currently serving as facilitator for the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving, said the blood-alcohol content testing refusal is one of the issues that made the council’s strategic planning for the next few years. The council shows support for the change.
“I think this problem is most apparent in smaller jurisdictions or jurisdictions that are not staffed significantly,” Adriaens said. “...Even with all the resources we have (in Sheridan County), we get about three a year that are just too violent to risk taking blood from them. That’s what the issue is.”
Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, mentioned blood draws for DUI incidents where someone is seriously injured or a death has occurred, and the reluctance he’s heard of in his community of medical professionals refusing to complete the blood draw because of health concerns. Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska also mentioned concerns about that issue when discussing the proposed bill earlier with The Sheridan Press, noting he did not want the new penalties to deter from the ability to obtain a blood sample from the individual in question if seriously injured.
“While we support the enhancements to the statute, my only concern is the potential for law enforcement to lose the ability to physically obtain a chemical test in response to a crash in which serious bodily injury or death occurs,” Koltiska told The Press Jan. 14. “Currently, should someone be critically injured in a crash, the driver can be physically forced to submit to a chemical test. Chemical test results are crucial in such situations and the need to obtain that evidence should not be removed.”
Wyoming senators passed the bill in Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously Jan. 20. It continues to the senate floor when it convenes in March.
Additional exemption for executive session bill passes through committee
Senators unanimously passed a bill allowing for another executive session exemption for government entities.
Senate File 23 adds an exemption to include considering, discussing and conducting safety and security planning that, if disclosed, would pose a threat to the safety of life or property.
The bill failed in the House committee last year. Newspaper lobbyists worked with legislators during the interim and, according to Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, are comfortable with the bill in its current form.
Current Wyoming state statute allows government entities to hold an executive session on matters concerning discussions with attorneys and law enforcement on matters posing a threat to security of public or private property or threat to the public’s right of access; consider appointment employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person or employee and to hear complaints or charges brought against those persons; litigation; national security; when preparing, administering or grading examinations; when determining release of an individual from a correctional institution; when considering acceptance of gifts from an anonymous donor; when considering land or real estate purchases; when discussing wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment; when considering disciplinary action of a student or when considering or receiving any information classified as confidential by law.
Wyoming senators passed the bill in Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously Jan. 20. It continues to the senate floor when it convenes in March.
Personnel files discussion moves to March session
While not seen or discussed in the virtual committee meeting this week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, encouraged the public interested in a bill regarding personnel files that it will be taken up in March during the scheduled in-person session.
“It’s not going away, it’s not disappeared,” Nethercott said. “We’ll still have the ability to address it in a few weeks, so not to worry.”
Senate File 20 amends personnel filing exemptions to authorize the inspection of performance data and evaluations for specified public employees, according to Legislative Service Office’s Brian Fuller.
The bill specifies which public employees’ personnel records are available under the new allowance, which allows applications, performance ratings and elements of performance for public review.
In its August meeting, the Joint Judiciary Committee moved to amend the personnel file mandatory exemption under the act to create different classes of employees and specify what information from the personnel file for this class of employees may be available for public inspection.
Those employees would include the attorney general, director of any department in the executive branch appointed by the governor, president of any institution of higher education — which now, by definition, would include the University of Wyoming and all community college districts — CEO or director of any separate operating agency, commissioners of the public service commission and members of the state board of equalization and managers and assistant managers of any county or municipality.
Because of time constraints Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee did not hear public comment or work the bill in the meeting but will present it on the Senate floor in March.