SHERIDAN — In Wyoming, free school lunch and breakfast for all students ended June 30, after two years of free meals for all students.
For students to receive free and reduced-cost school lunches, parents and families must now apply and qualify. Each school district has its own application and meal charge policy, and families will need to contact their local districts for these applications.
If families completed the application for the 2021-2022 school year then they will have the benefits for the first 30 days of school only, and will need to reapply to keep the benefits the whole year. Families can apply anytime during the school year, but are encouraged to do so before the start of school and anytime their financial situation changes.
On July 28 at 6:30 p.m., Carla Bankes of the Wyoming Department of Education, will lead attendees of an online webinar through how to apply based on your school district and whether your family qualifies for National School Lunch, and the benefits of school lunches for students.
National School Lunch meets federal requirements for nutrition that include standards for milk, fruits, vegetables and whole grains so students receive a healthy meal.