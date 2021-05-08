SHERIDAN — Among the stickers adorning Hanna Mudder’s coffee cup is an image of a horse and jockey jumping over an impossibly high hurdle.
“Get over it!” the sticker encourages.
Mudder is the first to admit she’s faced her share of hurdles in her life — some small and some seemingly insurmountable. But, like the horse on the sticker, she always keeps jumping.
“What I try to teach my kids, and what I try to display in my daily life, is that you have to keep pushing,” Mudder said. “You have to keep moving toward your goal — whatever that may be. You need to keep trying.”
On April 22, Mudder passed a seemingly insurmountable hurdle after three years. She became the third person in the state of Wyoming to pass the Certified Veterinary Practice Manager exam. Across the United States and Canada, there are fewer than 750 people who have passed the exam, Mudder said.
Mudder failed the test twice before her successful attempt, but her passion and dedication never wavered, according to her husband Steve Sillars.
“I’m just proud of her for sticking with it,” Sillars said. “A lot of people would have given up. She never gave up.”
The 170-question exam consists of true-false and multiple-choice questions about veterinary management topics including human resources, law and ethics, marketing, organization of the practice and finances, according to the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association.
Mudder said her desire to take the test was born out of a lifelong love for animals and the veterinary sciences. Although Mudder currently works at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, she worked at Mountain View Veterinary Hospital — first as a veterinary technician and later as a manager — from 2008 to 2017.
The veterinary world, while emotionally and physically demanding, can also be richly rewarding, Mudder said. And while she left Mountain View, she decided to follow through on the certification process she started while working there.
“Just because I left the industry doesn’t mean I don’t have passion or compassion for the animal world,” Mudder said. “It can be one of the hardest industries — a lot of sad days and a lot of sad cases. But there’s also a lot of joy in it — there’s nothing quite like being able to fix a kid’s best friend.”
The certification exam is challenging due to the sheer amount of information and the variety of subjects covered, Mudder said. Less than 50% of test takers are able to pass it successfully on the first try, and the certification process often takes between three and five years, according to Mudder.
“It is not super common for people to just nail it on the first try because it encompasses such a wide range of topics,” Mudder said. “It’s easy if you’re studying for a biology test or an economics test, but harder when you’re studying multiple subjects at the same time.”
The questions regarding state and national laws were particularly difficult to prepare for, Mudder said.
“State and federal laws were hard just because there was a lot of substance for them to pull questions out of,” Mudder said. “You kind of had to know it all.”
Even though she had been out of the veterinary world for a while, and had suffered a few head injuries while riding horses, Mudder was pleased with how much knowledge she had retained from her time in the veterinary world.
“It felt good to know I still had that much in me,” Mudder said. “It was an inspiration.”
When Mudder took the exam for the first time in 2018, she failed by just one point. That close call inspired her to keep trying, and Mudder said it was “a personal necessity” to keep taking the test. However, at a cost of $600 per exam, her dream was quickly becoming expensive. She had decided her April 22 attempt would be her last, regardless of the outcome.
When Mudder learned she had passed on her third attempt, she was overjoyed.
“I was super proud,” Mudder said. “It was almost like a feeling of being reborn. It felt like a huge transformation in my life to know I still had this knowledge and I could pass a test that very few have ever passed. It just goes to show what you can accomplish if you push yourself and try.”
Mudder said she was unsure what her next step would be after passing the exam. However, she thinks it will open career paths for her, both in and out of the veterinary world.
“I hope that it will open some opportunities for me, whether that is a better job or better pay,” Mudder said. “There is definite curiosity on my part about what’s out there and what doors this opens for me.”
But whatever the future holds, Mudder will always know she jumped this hurdle. She got over it, and that’s more than enough.
“I’m just enjoying the fact I was able to accomplish this,” Mudder said. “That’s something no one can ever take from me.”