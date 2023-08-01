SHERIDAN — At the end of his sophomore year in April, young entrepreneur Brody Leerssen started Leerssen Woodworking, creating custom cutting boards and planters, among other items, to pursue his passion in woodcrafting.

The concept first came about when Leerssen and a family friend worked together, allowing each other to build whatever they desire out of wood. From there, Leerssen took a variety of classes at Sheridan High School to expand his skills.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you