SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts’ 13th Annual National Juried Show has begun, and will be on display through Oct. 6.
The entries can be viewed during SAGE’s regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
This year, Robert Martinez is serving as the art show’s juror. Martinez was born in Wyoming on the Wind River Reservation and his native heritage remains a constant inspiration and source of ideas for his work, according to SAGE Community Arts.
SAGE will host an awards reception Sept. 14 where winners of the juried show will be announced. The event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m.