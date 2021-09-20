SHERIDAN — Keith Davis, the 2021 juror for the National Photography Contest, will speak at SAGE Community Arts Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Davis is also senior curator of photography at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and an advisor to the Hall Family Foundation in Kansas City, Missouri. In a career spanning more than 40 years, Davis has curated approximately 100 exhibitions and has lectured widely on the history of photography in the U.S. and abroad.
The event is free and open to the public.
SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.