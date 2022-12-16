SHERIDAN — The jury trial of Daniel Brown concluded Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court. Brown was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery and not guilty of unlawful contact.
Brown was charged with aggravated assault and battery and unlawful contact. Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both. Unlawful contact is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months imprisonment, a $750 fine or both.
The trial picked back up with the state’s closing arguments Thursday morning.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said Brown knowingly and intentionally caused serious bodily injury to the adult victim and touched the adult victim in a rude manner, constituting aggravated assault and battery. LaRosa also argued Brown arrived at the residence of the victims despite knowing he was issued a trespass order and was not supposed to be on the property, indicating he was guilty of unlawful contact.
LaRosa added Brown’s telling of the alleged incident was improbable and unbelievable, calling his credibility into question. LaRosa said Brown’s testimony was only corroborated by himself while the victim’s testimonies were corroborated by multiple witnesses and told a consistent version of events that showed Brown to be the aggressor.
LaRosa said these factors show Brown was not acting in self-defense and intentionally caused harm to the victims.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg said it was possible the adult victim injured himself by reaching over the gate to attack Brown first. Malmberg added Brown could have easily walked further onto the property but chose to respect the trespass warning by not crossing the gate.
Malmberg called the victim’s testimonies into question due to the adult victim’s difficulty recalling exactly what happened and the wife of the adult victim giving two different estimates as to how close she was to the alleged altercation. Malmberg noted the wife did not see the minor victim being hit by Brown, insinuating the minor victim could have been hit by the adult victim.
Due to these factors, Malmberg said the victims might have started the alleged physical altercation first and therefore Brown was acting in self-defense.
The jury deliberated for two and a half hours before finding Brown guilty of one count of aggravated assault and battery and not guilty of unlawful contact.
Brown was released into the custody of Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office to await sentencing.
