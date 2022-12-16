Sheridan County Courthouse stock (7.22.2022)
SHERIDAN — The jury trial of Daniel Brown concluded Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court. Brown was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery and not guilty of unlawful contact.

Brown was charged with aggravated assault and battery and unlawful contact. Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both. Unlawful contact is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months imprisonment, a $750 fine or both.

