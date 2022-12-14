SHERIDAN — Defendant Daniel Brown appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Monday and Tuesday before a jury of 14 — 10 women and four men — to be tried for aggravated assault.
Three days were originally allotted for the trial, but due to weather conditions, the trial could possibly extend into the rest of the week as indicated by Judge Darci Phillips.
The alleged incident occurred Oct. 25, 2021 when Brown was accused of assaulting two victims, one adult and one minor, in a physical altercation that took place at the victim’s home. Brown had been trespassed from the property three years earlier.
In his opening statement to the court, Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa claimed Brown attacked the victims unprovoked, leaving the adult victim with permanent injuries.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg said in her opening statement Brown did not attack first, never entered the property and acted reasonably.
LaRosa brought out the state’s first witness Monday, Clint Salyards, a former Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy. Salyards testified he was the deputy who issued the trespass warning May 8, 2018. Salyards testified Brown indicated he understood the implications of the trespass warning at the time it was issued.
The next set of witnesses brought to the stand Monday were two victims — an adult and a minor — and the wife of the adult victim who witnessed the alleged assault.
The wife testified Brown came to the residence for the first time since he was trespassed from the property in 2018. The wife and the minor victim exited the house and heard a verbal argument between Brown and the adult victim. The wife testified Brown was behaving erratically, jumping around, swinging his fists and threatening to hit the adult victim.
The wife testified Brown reached over the gate to grab the adult victim by his shirt and “started swinging” after the adult told him to leave, the adult victim testified Tuesday. The wife testified the adult victim was nearly unconscious after the first punch and was unable to fight back.
It was discovered by specialist doctors the adult victim had five hairline fractures in his eye socket and a ruptured bicep muscle, which required surgery. It was also found the pupil in his left eye was no longer dilating, a condition which has persisted since the incident and cannot be medicated or surgically corrected.
The minor victim attempted to intervene by placing himself between Brown and the adult victim to separate them. The wife testified the minor victim was hit in the face by Brown in the process of attempting to separate him from the adult victim.
After being hit, the minor victim backed away from the gate and handed his phone to the wife to call 911. The minor victim then grabbed Brown’s fingers and bent them back to get him to stop and let go of the adult victim’s shirt. The wife and minor victim testified Brown fled the scene in his truck quickly after realizing authorities were called.
Once authorities arrived, the adult victim was treated by emergency medical technicians on the scene before going to the emergency room at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, as suggested by EMTs. The adult victim’s left eye was swelling shut and he was experiencing pain in his head and left arm.
The day after the alleged incident, the minor victim was still shaken and upset and did not go to school. The minor victim’s cheek was reddened where he was allegedly hit and he had a bruise beneath his left eye.
During cross examination by the defense, the wife acknowledged she did not see the minor victim get hit from where she was standing.
During cross examination of the adult male, body cam footage from Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Kerns, the responding deputy on the scene, was shown. The footage included the adult victim saying “It’s a good thing I didn’t have my gun.” The footage also included the adult victim saying he probably got one punch in on Brown. The adult victim said he does not remember saying such due to the injuries he sustained during the alleged incident.
A phone call between the adult victim and Deputy Kerns was also played, which included the adult victim noting he hurt his arm by reaching over the gate to grab Brown.
The state’s fourth witness was Dr. Michael Walker, the ophthalmologist seen by the adult victim three days after the alleged incident.
Walker testified the adult victim’s dilated pupil was a direct result of blunt force trauma to the eye.
During cross examination of the minor victim, body cam footage from Deputy Kerns was shown that included Kerns asking the minor victim what he did to break up the fight. Kerns asked if the minor victim threw punches back at Brown to break up the fight and the minor victim nodded through tears.
In response to the footage, the minor victim said he did push Brown but does not consider pushing to equate to punching.
The jury trial was cut short Tuesday by a snowstorm that closed the courthouse early. The trial is set to continue Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.