SHERIDAN — Programs at the Sheridan County Justice Office keep people — particularly youth — out of jail or other detention settings, Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff explained before the Sheridan Justice Commission Joint Powers Board Tuesday.
Sheridan County's justice commission serves as one of few around the state utilizing diversion programs to keep people from incarceration. State legislators, recognizing a need, allocated funds toward creating more groups like Sheridan's around the state, Justice Office Administrator Dan Lindly said.
The state government has provided funding for counties implementing or expanding these programs. The state budget passed during the legislative session earlier this month appropriates $2,250,000 for community juvenile service boards in counties across Wyoming, reinstating funding lost to budget cuts two years ago, Lindly said.
While Cundiff said she does occasionally sentence some offenders to six-month sentences associated with most misdemeanor crimes when safety concerns or punishment demand it, she said sometimes it's more appropriate to order folks who appear before her to justice office programming.
Successful partnership between circuit court and the justice office allows youth and adults accused or convicted of crimes to remain productive in the community and receive treatment for substance use issues, Cundiff explained to board members. She also said jail sentences, in some cases, don't "do the community or that person’s family any good" due to the enormous cost of incarcerating people and the deleterious impacts of that incarceration on the individual’s job, family and access to housing.
The justice office and circuit court work together in some form in four of the justice office’s five programs — juvenile diversion, juvenile probation, juvenile court-supervised treatment, adult court-supervised treatment and drug testing — Lindly said.
“It’s a busy place,” Lindly said of the clerk of circuit court’s office, “and we always get a lot of help from them.”
The most basic of these is random drug testing. Circuit court — and 4th Judicial District Court — regularly order people awaiting trial to participate in random drug testing at the justice office as a condition of bond, Cundiff explained. This program allows many adults awaiting trial to remain out of jail on bond, to continue working or caring for family members.
Cundiff also supervises the justice office’s two treatment court programs, often called drug courts. In these programs, participants undergo several months of intensive individual and group treatment for substance use issues and go before a judge twice each month to check in on progress, Lindly said. Cundiff started serving as this check-in judge for the juvenile drug court program soon after taking the bench in 2013 and took over the adult program’s supervision about three years ago.
Finally, Cundiff is often responsible for sentencing youth to juvenile probation at the justice office. The dividing line between justice office programming and delinquency proceedings approximately adheres to the division between circuit and district courts, Lindly said. Youth accused of misdemeanors and other less serious offenses are often sentenced to justice office programming while juveniles accused of felonies proceed to delinquency hearings — and the possibility of incarceration.
Cundiff said juvenile detention is, in her opinion, not an appropriate response to youth facing charges in circuit court — the overwhelming majority of which are misdemeanor cases — even though circuit court judges have the discretion to send youth appearing before them to juvenile detention.
As a result, many youth who appear before Cundiff are either diverted from the legal system entirely in the justice office’s juvenile diversion program or sentenced to juvenile probation or court-supervised treatment. In February 2022, Lindly reported the justice office served 19 juveniles on probation, its highest number of participants since June 2021, as well as 30 additional students in the juvenile diversion program.
Despite these benefits, Cundiff explained many counties across Wyoming do not operate justice offices or juvenile services boards. Sheridan County is one of a few counties with the early intervention resources — including juvenile probation and diversion programs — to steer youth away from incarceration and, in some cases, criminal proceedings altogether while addressing risky behavior.
“I’m really proud of Sheridan County that we have these resources,” Cundiff said.
Lindly said the Sheridan County Justice Office, which is in the process of applying for the funding for the next fiscal year, anticipates it will receive approximately $30,000 per year in community juvenile services board funding, consistent with pre-budget cut figures.
The Sheridan Justice Commission Joint Powers Board will meet next May 17 at 5:30 p.m.