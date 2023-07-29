SCJO SK web.jpg
The Sheridan County Justice Office administers probation and treatment court programs for juveniles and adults.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Justice Office received a grant of $8,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundation to be used for counseling and therapy for juvenile offenders, according to a press release by SCJO. The donation comes from the Christine Gempp Love Donor Advised Fund and is currently available for use through the next fiscal year.

SCJO Administrator Dan Lindly said the office already has funds set aside to assist adult offenders with counseling and therapy services, leaving juveniles underserved. This, Lindly said, was the motivation behind applying for the grant in the first place.

