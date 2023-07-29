SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Justice Office received a grant of $8,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundation to be used for counseling and therapy for juvenile offenders, according to a press release by SCJO. The donation comes from the Christine Gempp Love Donor Advised Fund and is currently available for use through the next fiscal year.
SCJO Administrator Dan Lindly said the office already has funds set aside to assist adult offenders with counseling and therapy services, leaving juveniles underserved. This, Lindly said, was the motivation behind applying for the grant in the first place.
“In our core program, we do therapy in-house and that sort of thing, but we don’t have the equivalent for juveniles,” Lindly said. “If they’re willing to participate in some counseling sessions, the idea is that none of that information would come back to us or be needed by us… if it was there and they wanted to do that, this was a way to make that happen for them to get those services.”
Juvenile offenders can benefit from the availability of these funds in several ways, Lindly said — often juveniles become criminal offenders due to underlying circumstances, such as instability at home or struggles with mental health. By making optional therapy and counseling available for juvenile offenders free of charge or at a lower cost, a wider impact could be made for the individual and the greater community as issues are addressed at their roots.
“We want there to be accountability for the problem that got them in trouble with the law. We want them to understand why that behavior was inappropriate, how they could have done some things differently, why the laws are there and are the way they are,” Lindly said. “Probably the majority of adults at some time in their life are going to need assistance with a counselor or therapist just to help them deal with difficult times… We want [juvenile offenders] to become comfortable with the idea that there are resources out there that they can access and know that it’s okay to get that kind of support when they’re struggling.”
According to the press release, SCJO serves dozens of juvenile offenders in Sheridan County annually, totaling 154 during 2022. While SCJO staff can offer guidance and assist those individuals to work on making better choices, staff are not therapists or social workers and juvenile offenders are often in need of additional, professional support for their issues.
“The funds are available right now, so we’re looking to put it in place and utilize it as soon as we have some juveniles who could benefit from it,” Lindly said.
