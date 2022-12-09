SCJO SK web.jpg
The Sheridan County Justice Office administers probation and treatment court programs for juveniles and adults.

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Justice Office administers programs including probation and treatment court, better known as drug court, for juvenile offenders. SCJO Administrator Dan Lindly said the office also offers a lesser known program for juvenile offenders called diversion, a program similar to probation without requiring a court order or tainting a juvenile offender’s criminal record.

“[Diversion] means they don’t have to go to court or be ordered by a court to come to us,” Lindly said. “It keeps it from being on their record. It’s usually kind of meant as a first time and a one time only sort of thing, but we do get a lot of juveniles in our diversion program.”

