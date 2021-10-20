Halloween Parade_MO 002.jpg
Parents and their costumed children line up for candy during the Sheridan Jaycees Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. 

(Fun bonus: Can you find Waldo?)

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Kalif Klowns will present the Tunnel of Terror Oct. 21-23 at the Kalif Shrine Center.

The scary event will take place Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m.

The cost to attend is $5 per person or $20 per family.

