SHERIDAN — Kalif Klowns will present the Tunnel of Terror Oct. 21-23 at the Kalif Shrine Center.
The scary event will take place Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m.
The cost to attend is $5 per person or $20 per family.
