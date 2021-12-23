SHERIDAN — As Shriners around the world celebrate the organization's 150th anniversary in 2022, men of the Kalif Shrine Center in Sheridan will continue to provide free health care to local children, as they have for many years.
Shriners International is a men’s fraternity based on fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief and truth. Bill Rathburn, who was the group’s leader, or potentate, in 2020, explained that Sheridan chapter began in 1906. Steve Schlenker, who was potentate in 2009 and has been a member for decades, said that despite the fun exterior, Shriners exist first and foremost to provide children’s health care.
“It’s not just for socializing, and the chance to do good is what draws a lot of men to the Shrine,” Schlenker said.
Care for children
Schlenker explained that early on, Shriners began supporting hospitals that specifically treated children with polio. The fraternity established Shriners Children's as its official philanthropy in 1922, and continues that support today.
“After polio was eradicated, they developed the program that is really the meat and potatoes of what the Shrine does. Now we have burn hospitals, orthopedic surgery, cleft palate repair. It is really incredible,” Schlenker said.
Major fundraisers like the Shrine Bowl, Chariot Races and the Jackson Rodeo support Shriners Children’s, while smaller ones like the Tunnel of Terror and raffles benefit the local Kalif Shrine Center. The annual Kids Christmas Party is not a fundraiser but is a Kalif-provided community service where all children are invited from surrounding areas with their families to see Santa, receive a filled stocking and have a meal.
“We do this because we are really all about the kids,” Rathburn said.
On Feb. 3, a nationwide Shrine Bowl football will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Shriners and act as a fundraiser for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Theirs is one of the largest pediatric sub-specialty health care systems in the world, with locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to the international organization.
Wyoming’s Shriners are divided into two regional areas, with Sheridan’s Kalif Shrine Center acting as the hub for northern Wyoming. There are Kalif clubs in Gillette, Newcastle, Riverton, Thermopolis, Worland, Cody and Jackson.
“They have their own fundraisers as well, and those all go to support our Shrine hospital in Salt Lake City,” Rathburn said.
Children up to age 18 are eligible for care at Shriners Hospitals for Children if there is a reasonable possibility they can benefit from the specialized services available. Acceptance is based solely on a child’s medical needs.
“The hospital provides no cost to the patient or family care, and often we have to get the patient to the hospital, as we are 500 miles from Salt Lake City,” Rathburn said. “We do have what we call a travel fund that pays expenses.”
Shriners, Schlenker explained, use no government funding and all services are made possible through membership donations and fundraiser support.
Why the red hats?
In 1870, a group of masons in New York wanted to add an elements of fun and fellowship to their organization, and after two attended a party given by an Arabian diplomat, they decided to use the “exotic style, flavors and music of the Arabian-themed party” as the theme of the new fraternity, according to the international organization. That is still reflected today in the fraternity’s most recognizable symbol: the red fez, and in many clubs’ names. To the north is the Al Bedoo Shrine Center in Billings and to the south is the Korein Shrine in Rawlins.
“We have parades, the melodrama, even down to selling onions, and those things get our name out there,” Schlenker said. “Hopefully someone will say, ‘Those Shriners are having fun. Maybe I’d like to be a clown or play in the Oriental band’.”
There was a time when the Kalif Shrine Center had as many as 1,200 members. Today, membership is at about 500.
The Kalif Shrine Center is available to rent for parties, weddings and memorials, and anyone who is interested in the organization is encouraged to ask. Shriners International also partners with numerous organizations related to Freemasonry that are open to women, teenagers and children.
“We don’t recruit, but a mantra we have is to be one, ask one. If someone is not a mason now, the first thing to do is to talk about masonry to see if they are interested,” Rathburn said.
Masonry in general “promotes education, taking care of your brother, the golden rule,” Schlenker said. “The whole idea is to give tools of betterment to your brother.”
The reason many men become lifelong members, he said, is because they see the good Shriners hospitals do.
“When you see some of the children the Shrine helps, I almost tear up,” Schlenker said. “This is what every Shriner feels.”
Health care at no charge does not mean lesser care, as Shrine hospitals are leading in orthopedic care.
“Whether people have the resources to get care or not, we support them,” Schlenker said. “We are just men trying to make life better for the children we serve, and to try to have some fun along the way.”