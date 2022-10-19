SHERIDAN — Main Street will be closed downtown for a short period of time during the morning of Oct. 22 to safely accommodate the Kalif Shrine’s ceremonial parade.
Historically, Sheridan Police Department has provided a police escort for the parade. As a matter of safety, the city of Sheridan, in partnership with the Kalif Shrine, have determined a road closure is the best avenue to ensure the safety of the parade participants.
SPD asked drivers to not drive around barricades, as they will be in place for the safety of all involved.
The barricades will be erected at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday and will be taken down at the conclusion of the event.
Kalif Shriners said the parade is an opportunity to introduce our new members to our community, a tradition lasting 115 years.
The community is welcome to this free parade.
The parade route begins at the Kalif Shrine building on Loucks Street, turns north on Main Street, then turning east on Alger Avenue, then south on Gould Street, through Grinnell Plaza and back down Main Street traveling south to the Kalif Shrine building.