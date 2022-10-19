image
In this file photo, Kalif Klown Steve Schlenker shows off some “magic” with Klown President Warren Pearson looking on from the car while the Kalif Spring Ceremonial Parade.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Main Street will be closed downtown for a short period of time during the morning of Oct. 22 to safely accommodate the Kalif Shrine’s ceremonial parade.

Historically, Sheridan Police Department has provided a police escort for the parade. As a matter of safety, the city of Sheridan, in partnership with the Kalif Shrine, have determined a road closure is the best avenue to ensure the safety of the parade participants.

