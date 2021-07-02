07-02-21 Karz Club.jpg
A volunteer directs a driver to a parking space during the annual KARZ Rod Run on Main Street Saturday, June 30, 2018. Sheridan Karz Club will host its 30th annual Rod Run this Saturday.

 File Photo

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Karz Club will hold its annual car show downtown Saturday with various vendors, a musical performance from the band “Cruisin’” and the opportunity to see Sheridan’s original, restored firetruck for the first time. 

The 30th Rod Run will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. Miss Wyoming Mikkayla Debolt and Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen Cassandra Guelde will hand out trophies and awards at 2:15 p.m.

Those interested in entering their car can register Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Co. or enter on the corner of Main St. and Loucks St. between 7 and 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Karz Club’s Facebook page.

Participants in the Rod Run have the opportunity to win a Matco tool box or Holley EFI Sniper. After the show, the club will “Cruise for Cash” at 3:30 p.m.

