SHERIDAN — Kate Collyer’s exhibition will open May 4 at 5 p.m. in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
Collyer will provide a closing reception that will feature an artist talk in the fall.
Collyer’s work focuses on landscape, pathways and storytelling as she explores the historical bond that has been created with the landscape. Her goal is to create prints within various mediums and techniques to expand the definition of a print. Her work allows viewers to interpret and reimagine while drawing insight from these recollections of place.
“I hope that viewers can empathize with the sites I reveal in my art, and I hope it spurs stewardship,” Collyer said.
Collyer is originally from Buffalo, New York, and resides in the Hudson Valley of New York.
She received her Masters of Fine Arts degree from the State University of New York at New Paltz Printmaking Program and a bachelor’s degree in Art Education from the State University of New York College at Potsdam and Saint Lawrence University. Collyer is also a Ph.D. Studio Art candidate at the Burren College of Art and the National University of Ireland, Galway.
The artist’s work has been exhibited internationally, most notably repeated in SMTG Krakow Printmaking Triennial Main Exhibition exhibited at Bunkier Sztuki in Krakow, Poland. Collyer is the 2014 Southern Graphics Council International Graduate Fellowship Award recipient. She has recently been an artist in residence for the Artic Circle Residency in Svalbard, the Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design in Nova Scotia, and Edition/Basel in Switzerland.