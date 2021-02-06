SHERIDAN — Academics for All committee recognized Emma Katschke, daughter of Dr. Joseph and Amy Katschke, as this week's Summit Award winner. Katschke is a senior at Sheridan High School and has an impressive 3.872 GPA and has managed multiple Advanced Placement classes.
In addition, Katschke keeps busy with activities in and out of school. She has participated in the high school musical, We the People, National Honor Society, private violin lessons and All-State Orchestra.
She has been a volunteer with the Foster Parent Exchange and served as youth group leader in her church. Katschke has worked as a hostess at Oliva's Kitchen and is currently employed by Kid Curious as the inventory manager.
"Emma excels in cognitive and artistic areas of learning," SHS orchestra teacher Razmick Sarkissian said. "Her ability to comprehend and analyze complex learnings is impressive.
"Over the years she has performed complex violin literature," he said. "She is a strong member of the Sheridan High School orchestra program, has been selected for the Wyoming All-State Honors Orchestra for the past three years and is a sheer joy to have in class."
Katschke's passion and desire to learn is also evidenced by her academic achievement. She has nominated SHS U.S. government teacher Michael Thomas as an outstanding educator.
"Mr. Thomas has helped me step outside of my comfort zone and to speak up," Katschke said. "He has helped me understand the importance of leadership, hard work and the importance of working/cooperating with others. He encourages me to achieve my goals and helps in whatever way he can. Mr. Thomas encouraged me to be a better version of myself."
Thomas reciprocated the praise.
"The first three words that come to mind when I think of Emma are: dedicated, motivated and respectful," Thomas said. "Emma has an outgoing personality that attracts others. She is dedicated to our school, community and nation. We need more young people like Emma Katschke."
The adversity Katschke has overcome contributes to her work ethic and also changed her perspective. Due to a health issue, she required homebound schooling during her sophomore year. During that time, her perception and definition of success changed. Instead of being motivated by grades, she focused on doing the best she could do for that day and finding ways to improve herself.
She credits her mom for teaching her this mindset and supporting her through the difficult time.
Katschke plans on attending Utah Valley University to study therapy and counseling. This summer, through a program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she will be traveling to Zimbabwe to work with other students from around the world to help build a school and assist in a hospital.
In 10 years, she sees herself having a family, a degree in psychology and being employed as a high school counselor.
"Yes, so what!" she responded when asked if she had guiding words, noting that translates that you can get through it and take the next step.
Romas 8:18 also guides her in life. "For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us."
Her faith is strong, she said, and she wants to change the world while helping others feel safe.