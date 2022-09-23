STORY — Board members will host a fall fundraiser for Kearney Community Hall Saturday.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a pie auction at 7 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. All attendees are asked to give a suggested donation of $12 per adult at the door.
Kat's Corner will provide catering and concessions, and Sam Munsick will perform live.
Kearney Community Hall's board includes Larry Brannian, Courtney Caplan, Tracy Carlin, Joe Foss, Scott Gall, Jacob Gay and Rick Pallister. Volunteer, participate or learn more at kearneycommunityhall.org or on Facebook under Kearney Community Hall.
Funds will be used to continue improvements to the historic building.
Kearney Community Hall is located 4.5 miles south of Story along U.S. Highway 87.