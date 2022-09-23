Kearney Community Hall
Buy Now

Kearny Community Hall

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

STORY — Board members will host a fall fundraiser for Kearney Community Hall Saturday. 

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a pie auction at 7 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. All attendees are asked to give a suggested donation of $12 per adult at the door. 

Tags

Recommended for you