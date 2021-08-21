STORY — The Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host a guest speaker Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.
The free event set to take place at Kearney Community Hall will feature Aaron Brien, a Crow Tribal Historic Preservation officer and a member of the Apsaalooke Nation, Big Lodge Clan and Nighthawk Dance Society. Brien is also an instructor of Native American studies and tribal historic preservation and a field archaeologist specializing in tribal research.
Kearney Community Hall is located one-half mile off Interstate 90 exit 44.