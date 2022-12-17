SHERIDAN — During the last years of his life, Gerald "Jerry" Keenan was still at work. Keenan died at 90 years old Nov. 19 in the company of his wife, Carol Keenan, and family of Longmont, Colorado.

He was nationally recognized as one of the outstanding authors and historians of the West. Less than a year before he died he sent that part of his research collections relative to his history of the Wagon Box Fight near Fort Phil Kearny, to the Wyoming Room at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. They have a large box of materials stored and available to researchers and the public.

Tags

Recommended for you