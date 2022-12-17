SHERIDAN — During the last years of his life, Gerald "Jerry" Keenan was still at work. Keenan died at 90 years old Nov. 19 in the company of his wife, Carol Keenan, and family of Longmont, Colorado.
He was nationally recognized as one of the outstanding authors and historians of the West. Less than a year before he died he sent that part of his research collections relative to his history of the Wagon Box Fight near Fort Phil Kearny, to the Wyoming Room at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. They have a large box of materials stored and available to researchers and the public.
In the recent publication of the LOOKOUT, the newsletter of the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association, Elmer 'Sonny' Reisch, a past superintendent and curator for the Wyoming State Parks for 25 years wrote "Jerry Keenan was a great scholar of the history of the American west. His contributions as a researcher, author and editor did much to increase our knowledge of the past. Those of us involved in the study of the Bozeman Trail and Fort Phil Kearny continue to benefit from his landmark and definitive book on the Wagon Box Fight, which Jerry kept updated and had reprinted whenever new information was discovered about that famous battle."
The fifth and final edition includes the records of the archaeological study at the site by the state. Copies of the book are available for purchase at Fort Phil Kearny, 528 Wagon Box Road.
In the Wagon Box fight of Aug. 2, 1867, 32 soldiers fought inside a circle of wagons taken off their running gear, against an attack by a large number of primarily Lakota Sioux, but with some Cheyenne and Arapaho. According to Lakota scholar, author, teacher and FPK/BTA Advisor Donovan Sprague, High Backbone and Crazy Horse were included, with Chief Red Cloud in attendance as an observer.
The soldiers were saved, with little loss, by availability to them of a recent introduction of the rapid-fire Allin-converted Springfield rifles as well as, after a roughly three-hour battle, ultimately by soldiers with a cannon from the fort. It was a very welcome outcome after the drastic loss of 82 men in the Fetterman Fight in December the preceding year.
The Wagon Box fight, an episode of Red Cloud’s war, took its place in history as one of a bit more than only 2,600 sites — as of November 2022 — designated as National Historic Landmark sites as significant to our American history by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The designation encompasses the fort proper and Fetterman and Wagon Box battle sites, one of the largest land areas so designated.
Mike Koury, chair of the Order of the Indian Wars, in an article written for OIW but also published in the recent FPK/BTA newsletter LOOKOUT, wrote of Keenan that he was a “remarkably versatile author....who wrote outstanding books that are recognized as the standard on the topic.”
He lists, besides the Wagon Box book, and many others, including “The Life of Yellowstone Kelly, and Encyclopedia of American Indian Wars 1492-1890.
Koury said Keenan won a coveted Wrangler award from the prestigious National Cowboy Hall of Fame in 1991 for an article in MONTANA: The Magazine of Western History, for an article on Yellowstone Kelly.
“Jerry presented papers at dozens of conferences; The Order of the Indian Wars, numerous Westerners groups, several Civil War Roundtables, The Custer Battlefield Historical and Museum Association and others,” Koury wrote.
Mike Koury, located in Johnstown, Colorado, was a close friend and was with the family when Keenan died in Longmont. They worked together for many years. Mike Koury and his wife, Dee, are owners of the Old Army Press and at one time the two men worked together to set the stage for the Indian Wars of 1876 (the Little Bighorn) by presenting the Wagon Box Fight as well as the conflict over the Bozeman Trail as significant to the larger story.
Keenan first contacted the FPK/BTA in his role as an editor with Pruitt Publications more than 30 years ago. He had obtained permission to reprint Frances Grummond Carrington’s book “My Army Life” with an introduction by historian Jack McDermott. He quickly became involved and served on the FPK/BTA advisory board until his death.
Keenan’s work included many tours of the Wagon Box site and inclusion in a full day symposium in 1990 recognizing the anniversary of the fight and including noted fellow historians, Lakota historian and author, Joseph Marshall; archaeologist Richard Fox; Crow advisor Mardell Plainfeather; State Parks Director David Kathka; and well known historians locally; Susan Badger Doyle, Katie Curtiss, Sterling Fenn, Lt. Col. Alan Bourne, Mark Howe and Jack McDermott, with ‘Sonny’ Reisch as M.C.
In that time frame, the FPK/BTA raised funds from more than 100 donors to purchase roughly 26 acres of land at the Wagon Box site, which is still owned by the association, though managed by Wyoming State Parks.
Koury also said Keenan was a U.S. Marine and served in Korea.
“If more proof of versatility is needed, Jerry was once the lead singer and lead guitarist for a country music band,” Koury wrote. “How we wish we’d have known.”