SHERIDAN — The U.S. government doled out more than $2 trillion in an economic stimulus package in 2020 and is looking at another, but determining who is eligible for which federal dollars can be a challenge.
From an extended tax filing deadline in 2020, to helping clients file for CARES Act funding, there was no "off" season for Wyoming accountants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with the constant demand for services, people worldwide have been socially distancing, when in the past, so much of an accountant’s work was done face-to-face or inside an office.
“From a business standpoint, CPAs are vital to the economy of Wyoming and the country,” said Jennifer Gorman-Nelson, executive director of the Wyoming Board of Certified Public Accountants. “Not only can they do taxes, but they do bookkeeping work, which is never-ending, and they helped with various businesses applying for PPP loans. They also do audits and attest work, which is vital for investments and people being able to rely on financial statements of various businesses."
COVID-19 has impacted the world of accountants acutely, with changing deadlines for tax filings, sometimes daily changes to details about CARES Act programs and economic impact payment calculations to be made.
“While most people think of a CPA and they think of taxes, it is much more than that,” Gorman-Nelson said. “It is very crucial that the financial realm stayed stable during the pandemic.”
According to The CPA Journal, change was coming to many accounting firms across America even before the pandemic. Many firms were moving away from time-based billing, doing more advisory work and doing less compliance-focused accounting. COVID-19 accelerated those changes, forcing firms to make “dramatic changes in a short period of time, especially those offices stuck in the ‘dark ages’ of paper.”
“At least from what I’ve heard from CPAs around the state, they were able to adapt quickly because a lot of the firms had already worked their ways toward electronic systems and being more paperless. I think it was an easier transition than it would have been maybe 10 years ago,” Gorman-Nelson said.
Gorman-Nelson said the Wyoming Society of Certified Public Accountants helped gain “essential” designation for those in the field, making sure they could continue to work through shutdowns.
Karen Green, a partner at Harker Mellinger CPAs, LLC, in Sheridan, said her firm has worked hard to keep up with changing information.
“We continue to update ourselves on the changing regulations and communicate that firmwide. Our firm is team oriented, which helps spread workloads to those that are available,” Green said. “Knowing that the work we did to help clients obtain PPP loans, Wyoming business grants, tax credits and other funding to help keep their businesses open made it worthwhile to put in extra hours.”
At the same time, her office has also made changes to keep employees and clients safe.
“We have encouraged our clients to meet by Zoom and use electronic transfer of information through our secure portal, which doesn’t provide as great a social interaction as sitting down to visit,” Green said. “The challenges are not being able to provide electronic methods of sending or receiving information for 100% of our clients.”