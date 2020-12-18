SHERIDAN — A group of Wyomingites hope to spread light and hope to those isolated from family during the holidays in person on Friday and virtually after Friday.
"Keep the Light of Christmas" is a virtual Christmas show intended for the isolated elderly in the community. The video production, available by Friday evening on bigcitybroadway.org, features Wyoming singers, children and three Broadway stars.
Norm Lewis, Thayne Jasperson and Gina Feliccia will be joined by Giuliana and Sofia DeLuca of Big Horn Middle School and Kelly Folley and his family. The group will travel to sing for a few Meals on Wheels folks and Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge in person Friday before making the concert available online for all those who would like to watch at home.
Feliccia is the co-founder of and creative producer for Big City Broadway, a performance arts based nonprofit.
"It sparked when a dear friend learned of my plan to sing with another local family, outside the windows of the residence at Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge assisted living and door to door for some of Cindy Folley’s Meals On Wheels recipients," Feliccia said in a press release. "It was quickly decided we should make it accessible to any and all who are suffering alone."