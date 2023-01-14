SHERIDAN — Stars of Tomorrow, an annual event hosted by the Kiwanis Club at WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, allows local children and teens to showcase their performing talents for a chance to win up to $1,000. Auditions concluded Tuesday night after dozens of applicants performed song, dance and instrumental prowess before the judges.
Jaycee Bonner, sophomore, and Presley Granum, junior, are dancers and members of Donna’s Dance Academy. Bonner and Granum cited display of emotion and storytelling as the inspiration behind the solo dances they performed.
“My [inspiration was] the fear of digging yourself into a hole and you just can’t get out of it,” Bonner said.
Granum said performing an expressive and emotional solo played to her personal strengths as a dancer.
“[I was inspired to] just have fun and show lots of emotion, which I do very well, and the songs really prove it,” Granum said.
Both performers noted their auditions for Stars of Tomorrow not only allowed them to practice performing before a crowd, but the experience also served to prepare them for the upcoming competitive dance season.
Stars of Tomorrow does not just rely on the willingness of local youth to get up on stage, but also the crew behind the curtain that helps the event run smoothly at every facet — an especially important detail when working with kids, said WYO Theater Technical Director Verl Averett.
“We usually keep about three handheld microphones and three body-pack microphones backstage so that depending on the different acts we can quickly and easily get them mic’d up for their number,” Averett said. “I kind of pretend to be the host of the evening to just get the kids comfortable coming on stage because, especially for the elementary school and middle school kids, it could be their first time ever coming out onto a big stage and being in front of even an audience of empty chairs is scary.”
Averett said he takes special care to ease tension backstage for youth before they perform, not only to help with their auditions but also to warm them up to theater as a whole.
“Stars of Tomorrow is one of my favorite rental events that we do throughout the year, every year,” Averett said. “I like having kids in a space where they’re learning about theater and I’m imparting some of my love and passion for theater to the younger generations because if we don’t do that now, theater has a possibility of dying out in the future years.”
Even for those who are not chosen to perform in the show after their audition, the important part is that they had the courage to put themselves on stage at all, Averett said.
“For the kids it’s a lot more of getting them into the theater and getting them comfortable being in the theater and whether or not they get into the show, we’re still proud of them for even coming out onto the stage and trying,” Averett said.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.