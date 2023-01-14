SHERIDAN — Stars of Tomorrow, an annual event hosted by the Kiwanis Club at WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, allows local children and teens to showcase their performing talents for a chance to win up to $1,000. Auditions concluded Tuesday night after dozens of applicants performed song, dance and instrumental prowess before the judges.

Jaycee Bonner, sophomore, and Presley Granum, junior, are dancers and members of Donna’s Dance Academy. Bonner and Granum cited display of emotion and storytelling as the inspiration behind the solo dances they performed.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

