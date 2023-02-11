SHERIDAN — As a professional with more than two decades of experience in forestry and natural resource management, Kelly Norris said she took on the role of Wyoming State interim forester with enthusiasm and a commitment to serving the state’s forests and communities, she said.
In her current role as state interim forester, taking over for Bill Crapser following his 19 years as the state forester, Norris is responsible for overseeing the management and protection of Wyoming’s state and private forest lands, as well as the development and implementation of policies and programs aimed at ensuring sustainable forestry practices and the health of the state’s forests. Norris said wildfires and epidemics remain important issues facing Wyoming’s forests.
“Insect and disease epidemics are a big concern that we always have,” she said.
“The western spruce budworm has grown in numbers and size in the southern Bighorn National Forest, as well as in the Shoshone and even a little bit in the Medicine Bow Routt National Forest.”
To mitigate the spread of western spruce budworm; tree thinning and pile-burning projects are being used around the state.
Norris said the risk of wildfire is not going away.
“As we move forward, we have quite a bit of legislative bills coming from Washington, D.C., coming down in support of forestry and forest management and wildfire mitigation,” Norris said. “The goal is connecting private landowners with our federal partners and getting on the same page with how we want to manage this complexity of wildfire. How do we protect the resources and the values we Wyomingites cherish?”
Norris said the state’s role in mitigating wildfires includes projects through the Good Neighbor Authority (GNA), with state land management agencies and with private landowners. The GNA grants the U.S. Forest Service the ability to enter into agreements with state forestry agencies to help manage projects on USFS land.
“There is a lot still to do,” Norris said.”
Local landowner Margo Mader worked with Wyoming forestry to keep her forestland in the Bighorns healthy. She started working with the department in 2013 and has since completed multiple projects with the agency such as tree thinning for wildfire fuel reduction and preventing the spread of bark beetle. Most notably, Mader said she was impressed by the educational opportunities Norris and Wyoming Forestry provided her.
“Wyoming forestry staff came in and guided us on the best practices to steward the land and helped us accomplish those projects over the past 10 years. Wyoming Forestry would host field days where we were able to visit areas where the forestry completed projects as well as having great speakers from different agencies and resources in the state.”
Norris, who grew up in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, said she always had a passion for the outdoors and forestry.
“When my brother and I were a bit older, we started going out West and exploring the national forests and the national parks, and that had a real impact on me,” Norris said. “I realized how vast our forests are, and how important they are when we think about water resources. I wanted to help be a part of managing those for the future. I want the next generation to also experience this.”
After earning two degrees in forestry from the University of Wisconsin, she began her career with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. She then worked for the Wyoming State Forestry Division in various capacities, including as a district forester in Sheridan County. Norris said the Buffalo area means a lot to her and she misses working in the area, as she put the time in with private landowners and the forestry division in that area.
“One of the aspects I have always really enjoyed about the Sheridan community is the community forestry and seeing what Sheridan residents have done for their community forests.”
Wyoming State Forestry also does work with communities across the state. The city of Sheridan has received grants through Wyoming forestry for various projects such as tree mending, signage and expanding the arboretum. The grants have allowed the city to be a resource for educating Sheridan residents on proper tree care.
“The city of Sheridan has over 1,500 trees we manage, and we always are looking to help educate the residents of Sheridan to get knowledge on how to properly manage and plant their trees,” city of Sheridan Natural Resource Specialist Clark Van Hoosier said.“We have a resource online for residents to get more information on tree care.”
Sheridan County is home to 15 state-champion trees, including Norris’s favorite tree.
“I would say probably my all-time favorite tree would have to be the eastern white pine. We have the state champion sitting in Sheridan, WY. It is one of the most beautiful trees if you ever get a chance, it’s right on Main Street. It was so cool to find that champion and have it growing in Sheridan.”
Norris said the world needs more foresters, especially in Wyoming.
“As we have scaled up, we’ve noticed that it’s getting harder to fulfill what we need to do,” she said. “To students, we recommend reaching out and getting into those forestry classes and applying to those jobs.”
Clark Van Hoosier said jobs remain available for those wishing to work with trees, whether with federal or state agencies or in the private sector.
“The best thing to do if you want to get started in forestry is to start and see if you enjoy the work,” Van Hoosier said. “Everyone will have a preference on the type of forestry they want to get into and there are opportunities for that. Whether it be working for the USFS or on our city crew.”