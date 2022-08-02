SHERIDAN — On Tuesday, Thomas Kelly withdrew from the state superintendent of public instruction race.
“To everyone who has supported me, ‘thank you’ falls short, but know this. We did successfully direct the narrative not only of the Superintendent race, but other statewide races,” Kelly wrote in a statement released by the Wyoming Republican Party. “We sounded the alarm on federal incursion into the Wyoming way of life, and other candidates have picked up that mantle to carry forward. Because of my reverence for individual liberty, freedom of thought, and free association, I respect how anyone chooses to vote going forward. That said, I cast my vote today for Superintendent Brian Schroeder.”