BIG HORN — Kendell Marvel will perform in concert at the Big Horn Equestrian Center July 6.
Terry Waugh and the Dugan Irby Band will open for Mervel.
Gates for the event will open at 4 p.m. and the concert will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Wyoming Wildlife Federation and Big Horn Equestrian Center. Organizers said limited tickets will be sold only in advance.
Tickets for the event cost $100 per car. Buses and campers are not permitted, nor is any outside alcohol. Food and beverages will be available for purchase onsite.
Tickets may be purchased from BHEC or WWF staff, on eventbrite.com or by calling 307-673-0454.