SHERIDAN — Kendrick Municipal Golf Course’s first season under its new management contract saw increased revenues and points to a brighter future for a course once deemed financially unsustainable.
During the Sept. 20 Sheridan City Council meeting, golf pro Ryan Wagner said the golf course had collected $450,000 in revenue during the first eight months of 2021. In the entirety of 2020, the course made only $300,000. Season pass numbers have also increased slightly from 219 sold in 2020 to 278 sold in 2021.
The increase in revenue is a welcome one for the golf course, which the city has worked to make profitable again. For fiscal year 2021, city staff budgeted $567,930 for total course expenses, which exceeded the course’s revenue by $286,430. Former Interim City Administrator Mike Jackson called it “simply not sustainable” in his final budget presentation before city council June 15, 2020.
In January, Wagner and the K Club Golf Company took over the management of the course.Wagner’s pay of $75,000 per year is just a fraction of the previous golf pro’s yearly pay of $422,560, But Wagner also has fewer responsibilities with the city assuming maintenance of the course. Wagner is in charge of managing staff; maintaining the city’s golf cart fleet; and running the clubhouse, pro shop and restaurant, among other responsibilities.
Wagner started the year by renovating the course’s clubhouse, restaurant and pro shop. He also hired a food and beverage manager and a PGA Professional for the pro shop. Program-wise, he introduced a men’s league on Wednesday nights; a new tournament series; and the Sheridan Junior Golf Program for young golfers.
“One of the things we really wanted to do was change the culture we had up there,” Wagner said. “We wanted the way that people saw Kendrick to change, and we wanted the way that people treated it to change.”
Prior to Wagner’s presentation before the city council, several users of the course spoke highly of Wagner’s work.
“The success of your brand at Kendrick Golf Course could not have been put in better hands than those of Ryan Wagner,” Bob Sizemore, president of the Kendrick Golf Association, told the council.
“This is just the start,” frequent course user Patrick Hayworth said. “With the continuation of what’s being done, this thing will only get better.”
Mayor Rich Bridger echoed the compliments for Wagner’s first year as golf pro.
“I will say that I have heard nothing but good things about what’s going on up there, and I’ve gotten a lot of compliments,” Bridger told Wagner. “You’ve done an excellent job.”
Wagner said he expects course revenue and usage to continue to increase in the coming years. The course is expecting to rebook all of its corporate events from 2021, Wagner said, and it will also host the Wyoming Senior Women’s Golf Association tournament and the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s conference championship next year.
Wagner’s contract extends through December 2026.