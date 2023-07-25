SHERIDAN — Wyoming's Historic Kendrick Mansion will host its ninth annual Summer Evening at the Mansion Wednesday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Trail End State Historic Site located at 400 Clarendon Ave. in Sheridan.
During the event, visitors can tour the mansion free of charge, play games on the lawn, bring a picnic supper, enjoy complimentary cookies and lemonade, listen to live music and see antique cars.
Jane Perkins and Terry Garrison will be playing live music on the South Lawn, refreshments and antique cars will be in the East Drive, badminton, croquet and other outdoor games will be available to play throughout the grounds. Guests are also encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly, free event sponsored by the Kendrick Mansion’s friends group and the Trail End Guilds, Inc.
The Kendrick Mansion is a 1913 historic house museum once home to Wyoming's ninth governor, John B Kendrick.
Today the mansion is operated and maintained by the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.