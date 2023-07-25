Summer Evening002.jpg
Buy Now

Katelyn Irvin masters the art of one-handed croquet at A Summer Evening at the Kendrick Mansion Wednesday, July 28, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming's Historic Kendrick Mansion will host its ninth annual Summer Evening at the Mansion Wednesday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Trail End State Historic Site located at 400 Clarendon Ave. in Sheridan.

During the event, visitors can tour the mansion free of charge, play games on the lawn, bring a picnic supper, enjoy complimentary cookies and lemonade, listen to live music and see antique cars.

Recommended for you