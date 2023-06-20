SHERIDAN — Swimmers returned to the Kendrick Park Pool for its opening day Monday more than two weeks after it was originally set to open for the season.

The pool was originally scheduled to open Saturday, June 3, but equipment issues with the pool’s pipes forced it to remain closed. Sheridan Recreation District Business Manager Rich Bridger said damage to equipment likely occurred because of this year’s harsh winter weather. 

