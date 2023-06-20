SHERIDAN — Swimmers returned to the Kendrick Park Pool for its opening day Monday more than two weeks after it was originally set to open for the season.
The pool was originally scheduled to open Saturday, June 3, but equipment issues with the pool’s pipes forced it to remain closed. Sheridan Recreation District Business Manager Rich Bridger said damage to equipment likely occurred because of this year’s harsh winter weather.
He typically puts antifreeze in the pool’s pipes at the end of the year but said it wasn’t enough this time to fend off the brutally cold conditions.
Bridger said the Sheridan utility maintenance team did “a heck of a job” completing the unexpected repairs at no cost to the Sheridan Recreation District. He doesn’t anticipate any further problems with the pool’s upkeep this season.
“I think we got everything patched that needed to be patched,” he said. “The water’s nice, everything’s fine. We’ll cross our fingers that it stays running for the rest of the summer.”
McKoy Feland, aquatic supervisor and recreation program supervisor for Sheridan Recreation District said she’s eager to see the community return to the water.
“We got through [the delay]. We had quite a few swimming lessons that were almost full, even this morning on opening day, and right now we have a lot of people here already,” Feland said. “I’m just excited that it’s finally open, and the public is able to come here and spend another great summer at the pool before we possibly don’t open next year for renovations.”
The city is considering $5.4 million in renovations for the pool and would close it summer 2024 to implement changes. Renovations include construction of a new mechanical building and improvements to the parking lot, main pool, wading pool and bath house. Other changes could possibly include the addition of a splash pad, lazy river and water slide. An engineering company will begin seeking bids for the project on behalf of the city later this year.
The pool was open from 1-5 p.m. Monday for swimming lessons and open swim, and is now open daily until mid-August for normal operating hours. Water exercise takes place from noon to 1 p.m., and open swim from 1-7 p.m. The pool is reserved for rentals from 7-9 p.m.
Toddlers aged 2 and younger swim for free, while admission prices for children and adults range from $2.75 to $4, depending on the time of day. All admissions to the pool are $1 for the entire afternoon every Sunday. Registration for swimming lessons is open throughout the summer.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.