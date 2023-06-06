SHERIDAN — Kendrick Pool is currently slated for up to $5.4 million in renovations, though Councilor Steve Brantz said he’ll be apprehensive of anything beyond base renovations.

The pool was built in 1937 by Evelyn and Edward Moore, who subsequently presented it to the city. A 2014 condition assessment of the pool indicated a great deal of deferred maintenance in the pump house, pool structure and bath house. A community survey conducted in 2019 revealed 71% of Sheridanites viewed renovating or rebuilding the pool as important.

