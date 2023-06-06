SHERIDAN — Kendrick Pool is currently slated for up to $5.4 million in renovations, though Councilor Steve Brantz said he’ll be apprehensive of anything beyond base renovations.
The pool was built in 1937 by Evelyn and Edward Moore, who subsequently presented it to the city. A 2014 condition assessment of the pool indicated a great deal of deferred maintenance in the pump house, pool structure and bath house. A community survey conducted in 2019 revealed 71% of Sheridanites viewed renovating or rebuilding the pool as important.
The city received an engineer’s estimate of $5.4 million from Interstate Engineering for the base bid and potential alternate renovations. Base bid renovations are set to include a new mechanical building, additional parking and renovations for the main pool, wading pool and bath house. The base bid is estimated to cost $3.96 million The alternate renovations could consist of a splash pad, lazy river and three-tower water slide, they are estimated to cost up to $1.44 million.
Brantz expressed concern over the cost, especially after the city paid $4 million for the Sheridan County YMCA aquatic center, which first opened February 2020, and said while he sees a need for Kendrick Pool renovations, he doesn’t want to go too far.
“I concern myself with the fact that we’re talking ($5.4 million) for a pool that may only operate 90 days a year, and also I’m concerned with what it’s going to cost to maintain and operate that after it’s built,” Brantz said. “...So, I’m just really going to be very apprehensive about it going forward with doing too much.”
Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said Interstate Engineering will begin seeking bids on behalf of the city in November or December.
“Bids in different regions have been, obviously, a little bit wild lately. We’re hoping by this winter they calm down,” Mercer said. “I think there was a little bit of a rush with some COVID funds to replace pools so we’re hoping we hit the market right where there’s some contractor availability and possibly get some competitive pricing.”
The city will award the project based on base bids, at which point a decision will be made on whether to include or trim back on alternate renovations.
The pool will be closed for the entirety of summer 2024 while upgrades and renovations are made. Mercer said, at the very least, base bid renovations made will reopen for 2025.
Kendrick Pool was originally scheduled to open June 3 but broken pipes have delayed the opening indefinitely. Mercer said the city is working to make repairs so the pool can be reopened as quickly as possible.
Because of the delayed open date, early bird swim lesson registration was extended through June 9 from noon to 6 p.m. Additional updates on the pool are available on the Sheridan Recreation District Facebook page, which can be seen at facebook.com/SheridanRecreationDistrict.
• Steve Crow was appointed to the vacant position on the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council, the term ends Dec. 31, 2025.
• Tod Windsor was reappointed and Bev Leichtnam was appointed to the Planning Commission, their terms end June 30, 2026.
• Sheridan City Council voted unanimously to issue two encroachment permits to The Hub on Smith for bus shelter construction. The locations requiring the permits are 713 Long Drive, which is near the fairgrounds and Sheridan High School, and 1820 Sugarland Drive, which is located directly behind Petco.