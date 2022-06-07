SHERIDAN — Kendrick Pool will open for the season June 10.
The pool will be open from 1-5 p.m. that day with an admission price of $0.50 per person.
After June 10, the pool will be open daily from noon to 1 p.m. for water exercise, 1-7 p.m. for open swim and 7-9 p.m. for pool rentals.
The cost for admission for the season will be $4 per day for adults, $3.25 for children ages 3-17 and free for children 2 and younger from 1-5 p.m. Prices decrease for those swimming from 5-7 p.m.
Hours will be shifted some for the Fourth of July and rodeo week.
For additional information, see sheridanrecreation.com.