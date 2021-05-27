SHERIDAN — Kendrick Pool will reopen for the season Saturday.
Admission for the day will be just 50 cents and the pool will be open from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
After Saturday, the pool will be open from noon to 1 p.m. for water exercise class, 1-7 p.m. for open swim and 7-9 p.m. for pool rentals. That schedule is subject to change based on weather and holidays.
Entry fees for the pool are free for children 2 and younger, and range from $2.75 per child to $4 per adult based on time of day. On Sundays, admission to the pool will be just $1 per person for the afternoon. Season passes are also available.
For more information, see sheridanrecreation.com/aquatics-summer.htm.