SHERIDAN — As many businesses across the state struggle to find employees, Gov. Mark Gordon outlined ways the state continues to focus on workforce development — such as rethinking programs like the Wyoming Business Council, educational infrastructure and entrepreneurship.
In comments made during a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, Gordon pointed to ideas like the Wyoming Innovation Partnership — formerly known as the Wyoming Innovation Network — as ways to continue building Wyoming’s capacity for economic growth.
WIP is a collaboration with the state’s seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming aimed at development of solutions that will support and enhance Wyoming’s economy and workforce. Focuses include workforce development; supporting and training entrepreneurs and new business startups; a research and market analysis agenda aimed at technology transfer and commercialization; and developing outside revenue sources such as corporate partnerships to provide new opportunities for students.
Gordon noted Tuesday the goal is to get all of the state’s entities that drive economic development moving in the same direction.
“If we don’t do it, we don’t have the money to do it all,” he said, pointing to the state’s declining revenues.
With that reality at the forefront, Gordon also acknowledged programs and entities like the Wyoming Business Council — when the state had more funding — provided money for many start-ups that never made it, and the state must examine the return on investment while rethinking the role and priorities of the WBC.
But he also pointed to successes of the WBC, which include several projects in Sheridan. While in town Wednesday, Gordon toured the new facility of Kennon Products, a company that started in founder Ron Kensey’s garage and spent years in a building once used as a steakhouse on Sheridan’s North Main Street.
In July, the staff of Kennon Products moved into a new, flexible, 35,000-square-foot facility on the north end of Sheridan near other manufacturers like Weatherby and Vacutech.
On the tour, Kennon Products CEO Joe Wright and his staff talked about their humble beginnings and the perks of the new space while displaying the work they do — which ranges from protective coverings for military aircraft and flotation devices to patient privacy barriers used in health care facilities to provide safeguards in behavioral health units.
Throughout the tour, Wright noted several employees who were Sheridan College and UW graduates, now working on research and development within the company.
Gordon had emphasized earlier that day the need to allow for “nimble” educational opportunities for traditional students, but especially nontraditional students such as adults seeking new opportunities mid-career.
None of those efforts, though, result in overnight success, and, several said Wednesday, it cannot happen in a silo.
Kennon’s expansion project, for example, represents a partnership between the business, WBC, U.S. Economic Development Administration and Sheridan Economic and Educational Authority. The new facility was funded by a combination grant and loan package from the WBC and U.S. EDA.
Robert Briggs, SEEDA administrator, echoed the sentiment, telling a story about a photo he has of his daughter helping to mark boundaries of the Sheridan Hi-Tech Business Park. She’s now in high school.
“It reminds me that projects like this are a product of vision, a product of innovation and a product of partnership,” Briggs said at Kennon Wednesday.
Josh Dorrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, reiterated those points and noted that the vision cannot be simply about diverse economies in a state facing major challenges after decades of reliance on the energy industry. Instead, he said, the goal has to be centered on building resilient communities.
That process, he added, starts with a mindset of “yes, if” rather than that of “no, because,” when considering new ideas and new projects.
Kennon, Dorrell said, embodies that in its vision for its future and its willingness to tackle projects and tasks that haven’t been done before. As Kennon and other manufacturers in the area continue to grow, he and others said Wednesday, communities around the state will look to Sheridan as an example of building diverse, resilient economies.
Sheridan County — due in large part to its lack of reliance on the energy sector — weathered the effects of the pandemic well. According to a report for the first quarter of 2021 from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, Sheridan County saw a 19.5% increase in taxable sales from the first quarter of 2020 to 2021 — the sixth highest increase in the state.