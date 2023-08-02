Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.