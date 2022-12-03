water hydro stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

SUNDANCE — The Keyhole aquatic invasive species watercraft check station at Pine Haven — Coulter Bay ramp has closed for the season due to the reservoir freezing.

Boat ramp barriers at Tatanka, Pat’s Point, Wind Creek and Coulter Bay will be removed by the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources to allow for ice fishing. The barriers for access to the marina boat ramp area will remain in place.

